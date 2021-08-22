Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,622,000 after purchasing an additional 597,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after purchasing an additional 488,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $5,977,253. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.