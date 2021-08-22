RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 342,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.68. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

