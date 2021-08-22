RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $689,565.74 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. RED has a total market capitalization of $689,565.74 and $17,530.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00372895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

