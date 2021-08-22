Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.