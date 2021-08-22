Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $787.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $668.13.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $663.27. 1,303,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $674.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total value of $4,040,111.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,501.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,434 shares of company stock valued at $221,832,240. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

