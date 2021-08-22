Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 45,754 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,754 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $74.47. 3,682,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.