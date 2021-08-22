Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

