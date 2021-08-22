ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.63 Million

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce $20.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.59 million to $21.70 million. ReneSola posted sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $98.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 749,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

