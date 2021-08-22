Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.96 and last traded at $47.13. Approximately 13,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,163,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,150 shares of company stock worth $3,453,653. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

