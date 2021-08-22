Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Basilea Pharmaceutica AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.04 million, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

