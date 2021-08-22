Research Analysts Set Expectations for Empire’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Empire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.82 billion.

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

