Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

