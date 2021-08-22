Reviewing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cree has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cree and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $525.60 million 18.18 -$191.70 million ($1.40) -59.11 Canaan $68.61 million 18.58 -$32.96 million N/A N/A

Canaan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cree.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -83.60% -7.39% -4.57% Canaan -22.26% -33.18% -12.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Cree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cree and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 0 8 6 0 2.43 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cree currently has a consensus price target of $105.31, suggesting a potential upside of 27.24%. Given Cree’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cree is more favorable than Canaan.

Summary

Cree beats Canaan on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials. The LED Products segment includes LED chips, LED components and SiC materials. The Lighting Products segment consists of LED lighting systems and bulbs for the commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Power and RF Products segment includes power devices and RF devices. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

