Reviewing Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) & Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 39.64% 12.95% 0.69% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Scully Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.23 $1.72 billion N/A N/A Scully Royalty $44.37 million 3.95 $280,000.00 N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Volatility & Risk

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 4 6 0 0 1.60 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scully Royalty has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 564.40%. Given Scully Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) beats Scully Royalty on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, and financial services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 172 branch offices. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

