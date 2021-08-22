Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 4% against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $44.78 million and $491,511.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00807257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047482 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002093 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

