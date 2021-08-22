RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Shares of RHIM stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,796 ($49.59). The stock had a trading volume of 39,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,069.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.98%.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.