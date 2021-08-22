Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TSE:RBA opened at C$79.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$101.93. The stock has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

