Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.94. 883,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

