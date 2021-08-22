Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.94. The company had a trading volume of 883,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

