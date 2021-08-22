Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

LITE stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.91. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

