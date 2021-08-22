Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

