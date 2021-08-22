Rotten (ROT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $249.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $247,708.27 and $249.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00806964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 99,436,645 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

