Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 689.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 906,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 198,060 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 910,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 91,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of EC stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

