Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KT were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $14,050,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $8,219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $3,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

KT opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

