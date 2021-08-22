Royal Bank of Canada Has $343,000 Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2,533.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,598 shares of company stock worth $10,875,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

