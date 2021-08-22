Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Blue Bird worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Blue Bird by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,716 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $15,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $108,947.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $562.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

