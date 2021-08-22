Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. WBI Investments boosted its holdings in Universal by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

In other news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.