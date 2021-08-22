Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,341 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The St. Joe by 17.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

