Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Everi were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of EVRI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.