RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $878,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,275. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

