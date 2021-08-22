RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $139.11. 2,657,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.