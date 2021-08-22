RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,085 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Desktop Metal worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,745. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

