RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 20,322 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.90. 289,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,563. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

