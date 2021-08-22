RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 712,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213,423 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,425. The company has a market capitalization of $812.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25. XL Fleet Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

XL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

