Rubic (RBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $453,218.00

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Rubic has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $453,218.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00056581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00156330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,782.33 or 0.99458198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.76 or 0.00906558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.35 or 0.06505735 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,194,300 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

