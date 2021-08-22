RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 22,600 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $357.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

