RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 718,356 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $30,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

