RWC Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 95.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 422,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,451,000 after buying an additional 206,417 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

