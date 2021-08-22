RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

