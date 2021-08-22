RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.