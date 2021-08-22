Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 24,602 Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,602 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $351,562.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE VMM opened at $14.36 on Friday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.
Read More: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.