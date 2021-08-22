Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 24,602 Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,602 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $351,562.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE VMM opened at $14.36 on Friday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

