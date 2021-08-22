SAFE DEAL Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,066.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003704 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $105,066.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00132056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00157764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.94 or 0.99952335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.92 or 0.00928696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.46 or 0.06621436 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 787,757 coins and its circulating supply is 760,615 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

