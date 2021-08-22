Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,140.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 53026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

