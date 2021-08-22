salesforce.com’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.31.

Shares of CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.21. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 25.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,553,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

