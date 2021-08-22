San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 76 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Splunk were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.07. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

