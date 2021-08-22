San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 275 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Kellogg by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $66.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,665 shares of company stock worth $26,779,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

