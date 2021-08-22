San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Invests $33,000 in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PID opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.