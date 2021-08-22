San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases Shares of 1,400 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,666,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,408.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,597,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,771 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,355,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $36.60 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31.

