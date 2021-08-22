San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,374 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

