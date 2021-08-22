San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 16.7% Higher

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 85,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 107,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.