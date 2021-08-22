Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT Raised to $203.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $203.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAFM. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.14.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $192.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.15. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.